UP: Minor held for killing snake in Ballia, case registered under Wildlife Act

Ballia (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) A juvenile boy was apprehended after a video showing him killing a snake with a stick went viral on social media, the Forest Department said on Tuesday.

According to Forest Department inspector Ugrasen Kumar, the matter came to light on August 17 when it was found that the 12-year-old, a resident of Mujouna village under Ubhaon police station limits, had killed the snake and uploaded the video on Instagram.

Kumar said a case was registered against the boy at the Bilthara Road Forest Department office under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The accused was held on Monday and produced before a local court in Ballia, which sent him to the government observation home in Mau. PTI COR KIS DV DV