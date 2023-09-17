UP: Minor killed after dispute over paying Rs 115 bill, 3 held

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his three friends in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district following an argument over paying a bill of Rs 115 after having eggs from a vendor, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Ghughuli village on Thursday evening, they said.

Victim Chandan along with his three friends had eggs from a vendor following which an argument broke out between them over the payment of the bill, they said.

The trio took Chandan to Ahirauli village where they killed him with a sharp-edged weapon in a field. They hid his body near the banks of the Chhoti Gandak River and fled, police said.

Advertisment

When Chandan did not return home that night, his family began searching for him and also informed police on Saturday afternoon, they said.

The next morning, the Ghughuli police discovered Chandan’s body and apprehended the trio, police said.

The victim’s father lodged an FIR in the matter, they said. PTI COR ABN AS NB