UP: Minor killed, one injured after unidentified vehicle hits bicycle in Ballia

Ballia, Nov 24 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was killed while a 26-year-old man sustained serious injuries after an unidentified vehicle hit their bicycle in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Monday.

Pawan Paswan (12) and Chhattu Gupta (26) -- residents of Haldi gram sabha -- had gone to attend a wedding in Raipura on their bicycle, Station House Officer Rajendra Prasad Singh said.

Around 11.30 pm on Sunday, while they were returning, the duo was hit by an unknown vehicle near Sita Kund village under Haldi police station limits, leaving them severely injured, he added.

They were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared Pawan Paswan dead, police said, adding that Chhattu Gupta was referred to Varanasi for advanced treatment.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination and further proceedings are underway.