UP: Minor 'lured' into becoming ovum donor for IVF; documents forged in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) Police on Friday detained a woman and several others on charges of kidnapping a minor girl and extracting her ovum for IVF treatment in the Ganga Nagar area, officials said.

DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat said a woman named Anita Gautam had filed a complaint at the Phaphamau police station alleging that Palak Hela and her mother Rinki, residents of Kareli, had kidnapped her minor daughter and lured her into having her ovum extracted at an In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) centre.

He said that based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections on Friday. During the investigation, it came to light that the the girl, in her statement before the Child Welfare Committee, admitted to going to the IVF centre with Palak and having her ovum extracted.

Gunawat said the investigation also revealed that the victim was lured with money by Palak and her mother Rinki to become an IVF donor.

Police said that the role of two more persons -- Seema Bhartiya and her son Himanshu Bhartiya -- is being probed, as Seema allegedly had her son prepare a fake Aadhaar card for the minor, depicting her as an adult and married.

According to the DCP, Seema introduced the victim, with her fake Aadhaar card, to Kalpana Bhartiya, a registered agent of the IVF centre, who prepared a fake consent form for the minor. Following this, the victim's ovum was extracted at the centre on January 20.

Gunawat said that based on these facts, police have detained Palak, Rinki, Seema, Himanshu and Kalpana on the charges of preparing fake documents and falsely portraying the minor as an adult to extract her ovum, and they are being interrogated.

He further said all the accused individuals would be arrested and sent to jail, and that the investigation and legal proceedings would be conducted based on the merits of the case and the evidence presented.