UP: Minor rape victim in Meerut consumes pesticide, dies during treatment; 1 held

Meerut(UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl allegedly consumed pesticide after being raped by a man here and died during treatment at a hospital, police said on Saturday.

The girl was allegedly raped on the intervening night of January 25-26 in the house of the 25-year-old accused who was arrested on Friday. The families of the victim and accused had a heated argument after the girl's mother brought her home on the day of the incident, they said.

The girl allegedly consumed pesticide at her residence and was hospitalised on January 26. She died after her condition deteriorated on Friday evening.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said that based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, the main accused, Anuj (25), was arrested. His mother, father and brother have also been booked under sections of POCSO and abetment to suicide.

A post-mortem was conducted by a panel of doctors, the SSP said.

"A FIR has been registered against Anuj, his father Omveer, mother Mundri, and brother Ravi under relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, rape, criminal intimidation, and abetment of suicide on January 29," the SSP added.

Anuj is in custody, police said adding that legal proceedings have also been initiated against his parents.

While the village remains peaceful, a heavy police force has been deployed under the Bahsuma police station area as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, he said.