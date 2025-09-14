UP: Minor student found dead, school principal among 4 booked

Kushinagar (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) Following the death of a minor student of a residential school in Mujhana Rahim in the Hata Municipality area here, an FIR has been filed against four individuals, police said on Saturday.

The body of Krishna Dubey (12), a class seven student from Rampur, Deoria, was recovered by the police under suspicious circumstances at the Sanskrit Vidya Prabodhini Pathshala on Friday morning.

Upon hearing the news of the student's death, his family arrived at the school and expressed their outrage, alleging that he had been murdered, the police stated.

A case has been registered against four individuals, including both the former principal, Prabhunath Pandey, and the current principal, Awadhesh Dwivedi.

The police further informed that the post-mortem report confirmed that the student died from strangulation.

Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra arrived at the school on Saturday to conduct an investigation and questioned the students and staff.

In his police complaint, the father of the deceased student said he received information about his son's death around 3 am on September 12. He alleged that the accused, along with unknown individuals, were responsible for his son's murder.

"A thorough investigation is being conducted on all points, and interrogations are ongoing. Fair action will be taken, and the culprits will not be spared," Mishra said.