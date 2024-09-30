UP minster Anil Kumar surrenders in 2022 poll code violation case, released on bail

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Anil Kumar surrendered in a special court here in a case related to the violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2022 assembly elections, and was taken into custody.

The RLD MLA was kept in custody for more than three hours in the special court, which hears cases of MPs and MLAs, before being released on bail.

His lawyer Kiran Pal said that after Kumar surrendered, Special Judge Devendra Singh Fauzdar reserved his order on the recall warrant and bail application till afternoon.

Later, the court ordered his release on furnishing two sureties of Rs 25,000 each, Pal said.

He said police had registered a case against Kumar and others for holding a meeting without permission at Khampur village under Chhapar police station in the district on February 6, 2022.

They were booked under sections 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

Kumar represents the Purqazi assembly constituency of the Muzaffarnagar district.

He is also the Cabinet minister for Science and Technology. PTI COR NAV TIR TIR