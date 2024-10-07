UP minster's brother files case against SP leaders, party's X handle after online spat

Lucknow, Oct 7 (PTI) After days of bitter social media exchanges between Uttar Pradesh minister A K Sharma'a office and the Samajwadi Party's Media Cell, his brother has filed a case in Mau district against opposition party members and its X handle for "defaming" the BJP leader.

The exchange of barbs over various issues -- such as power, cleanliness, law and order and corruption -- between Sharma's office and the SP Media Cell began on October 1 on social media platform X.

The conversation turned ugly and abusive on October 5 as unparliamentary language was used when issues related to urban development and electricity -- the minister's portfolios -- were raised.

The FIR was registered at Sarai Lakhansi police station in Mau district on Sunday.

"The minister's brother has lodged an FIR at a police station in Mau district against SP leaders and SP medica cell under various legal provisions, including defamation of family members. It is hoped that the government and police will take cognisance of this and take appropriate legal action," minister Sharma's official handle posted on X.

Reacting to the post, the SP Media Cell wondered if by getting an FIR filed through his brother, the minister has proved that the "news about corruption" against him is true.

"Even within the inner circles of the BJP, there is a lot of discussion going on about the nepotism/corruption by the minister," the SP media Cell posted from its official X handle on Monday.

"Have the inside stories that are coming out been verified by the minister? The minister is very disturbed. It will increase further when the truth of corruption is revealed," the post added.

It also issued a series of posts with news clipping about Sharma's Urban Development and Power departments.

While sharing a news clipping related to sanitation workers, the SP media cell posted a message using what was described as derogatory language.

Earlier, abusive words were used in a post made from the handle of Sharma's office.

When asked about the exchanges, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury earlier said, "The BJP always speaks (unparliamentary language) against us... The BJP is the one which starts everything and creates such a situation." Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Harischandra Srivastava had questioned "the language of those who were known for 'jungle raj' in the state".

"Corruption and looting have been the work culture of the SP government. There is a lot of frustration and disappointment among the socialists for being rejected by the public. This is a futile attempt to cover up their crimes and vent their frustration by using abusive language. The public will give the answer to SP again," Srivastava had said. PTI ABN ABN TIR TIR