UP: Mirzapur admin makes elaborate arrangement ahead of Shardiya Navratri

Mirzapur (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Ahead of the commencement of the Shardiya Navratri, the Mirzapur district administration has made elaborate security and special cleanliness arrangements with the district magistrate inspecting all major religious sites, including Vindhyadham, an official said on Sunday.

Mirzapur District Magistrate (DM) Pawan Kumar Gangwar inspected the Ram Gaya Ghat, the Trikon Parikrama Path, and the Maa Kali Khoh Temple, and issued necessary instructions regarding the arrangements.

Gangwar specifically inspected the Ram Gaya Ghat, where a large number of devotees gather during the night to worship Mata Tara Devi on the eighth day of Navratri.

The DM directed that the roads leading to the ghats be thoroughly cleaned.

He also directed the municipal officials to ensure that the barricades placed at the ghats are installed in a manner that prevents anyone from drowning during bathing.

During his inspection of the Kalikhoh Temple, the DM directed the officials to ensure that bushes are cut and the paths are cleaned, and that the roads leading to the temple are properly lit to ensure that the visiting devotees do not face any inconvenience.

The ancient Kalikhoh Temple holds special significance in the trikon parikrama.

The District Magistrate directed the City Magistrate to ensure adequate lighting and cleanliness along the trikon parikrama path before the Navratri fair. The third stop is the Mata Ashtabhuja Devi Temple.