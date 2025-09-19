UP: Mirzapur DM declares Shardiya Navratri fair area tobacco, smoke free

Mirzapur (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) The district administration here declared the Shardiya Navratri fair area, particularly the Vindhyachal region, as a tobacco- and smoke-free zone, banning the sale and use of paan, gutkha, cigarettes and all tobacco products, a senior official said on Friday.

The nine-day Shardiya Navratri fair will begin in Vindhyachal from September 21-22.

District Magistrate (DM) Pawan Kumar Gangwar in an order invoked provisions under the National Tobacco Control Programme and related laws, warning of strict action against violators.

He said that if tobacco products or smoking-related substances are found being sold in the notified area, action will be taken under the relevant sections of law.

Fixing responsibility and accountability of concerned officials, the DM directed that the order be implemented strictly without any laxity and instructed for foolproof arrangements in the fair area.