UP: Miscreants damage Sant Ravidas statue at village in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants damaged the statue of Sant Ravidas at a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Bandheta village of the Phephana area on Monday night. After villagers found the damage in the morning, they gathered around the statue site and began protesting. According to the police, a pillar supporting the roof over the statue was also damaged by the miscreants.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Sub-District Magistrate Sadar Thirum Raj Singh and police officers arrived at the scene.

Singh said the crowd was pacified by installing a new statue at the site. The Sant Ravidas statue was installed on government land in the village eight months ago.

Construction of the pillar began on Monday at the statue site, when the incident occurred that night, the sub-district magistrate added.

Phephana Station Officer Vishwadeep Singh said that the situation at the scene is now under control.