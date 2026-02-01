UP: Missing boy's body found in Sarayu river

Ballia (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) The body of a 10-year-old boy missing from a village here for nearly a week was recovered from the Sarayu river, police said on Sunday.

Boatmen spotted the body on Saturday evening in the river near Bhoj Chhapra village. Police had registered an FIR based on the complaint of the boy's uncle that he may have been abducted.

Station House Officer, Sahatwar, Anil Singh said that a police team reached the spot and retrieved the body from the river.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Kumar Prajapati, a resident of Singahi village. The body has been sent for the post-mortem, he said.

The SHO said Ganesh Prajapati, the boy's uncle, had lodged a complaint that Abhishek went missing on January 25 around 4 pm and could not be traced despite extensive searches by family members. An FIR was registered against unknown persons on charges of abduction.