UP: Missing employee's body found near Muzaffarnagar hotel he worked at

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) The body of a 32-year-old missing man was found behind the hotel where he worked in Mirapur town of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Anurag Gupta, who worked at Shiv Hotel under the Mirapur police station area, they said.

Gupta had been missing since Monday night, they said.

SHO Rajiv Kumar Sharma said that police rushed to the spot after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

He said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death, he said, adding that some hotel workers have also been taken into custody for questioning.

Meanwhile, Gupta's family members staged a protest, alleging that he was murdered.

The police said all angles are being examined and further action will be taken after they receive the post-mortem report.