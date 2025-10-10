UP: Missing for four days, driver found dead in bushes in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) The body of a 42-year-old driver, who was missing for four days, was found in the bushes outside a mandi committee office in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light on Thursday night in the Roza police station area when police received information that a man's body was lying in the bushes in front of the Roza Mandi Committee office.

According to police, Avneesh Dixit, a resident of Kasbhara Takiya locality in the district, was driving a car booked by a person named Gurusevak Singh from Sitarganj four days ago.

When Dixit did not return home the next day, a call was made to his number, but the phone was switched off. A subsequent call was made to Singh, but his phone was also found switched off, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

Dixit's son, Suraj, then lodged a missing person report at the Puwaiyan police station.

On reaching the spot on Thursday night, police contacted Dixit's family to identify the body, which Suraj confirmed to be his father's, the SP said.

The body has been sent for autopsy, and police are scanning CCTV camera footage to trace Singh and his companions, who booked the car that is yet to be found, he added. PTI COR NAV ANM ARI