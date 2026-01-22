UP: Missing man, his lover found hanging from tree in Lalitpur

Lalitpur (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) The bodies of a man and his teenage lover girl, who had been missing for the past three days, were found hanging from a tree with a single noose in Devaran village in the Ban area on Thursday, a police officer said.

According to the police, the two were in a relationship, and the case prima facie appears to be one of suicide, though investigations are underway from other angles as well.

The deceased were identified as Jaipal, 21, and a 17-year-old girl, from the same community, police said.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies of a man and a teenage girl, hanging from a tree with a noose made from a single rope, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh said.

He said both had been missing from their respective homes for the last three days.

The girl’s family had lodged a missing persons report at the Ban police station.

The ASP said preliminary investigation suggests the two were in love and may have taken the extreme step together. However, all aspects of the case are being examined.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added. PTI COR ABN SHS