UP: Missing minor girl found dead, rape suspected; 4 detained

Chandauli (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) The naked body of a missing six-year-old girl was recovered from a heap of straw a village in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on Tuesday, police said as they suspect she was raped and subsequently murdered.

The incident happened in a village under Alinagar police station area According to the police, the girl was returning home with her grandmother from her uncle's house on Monday evening. On the way, her grandmother stopped to speak with an acquaintance and the minor walked ahead and disappeared.

Despite searching in the area overnight, her whereabouts remained unknown.

Later on Tuesday morning, the police said the child's body was found hidden in a pile of straw kept in the house, around 20 metres from the victim's residence.

Local authorities, including Additional Superintendent of Police Anant Chandrashekhar, reached the spot after receiving information from the family.

“Bloodstains were found on the victim’s clothes lying near the spot, along with empty packets of snacks and biscuits,” an official said.

Visible injury marks were on the girl's body, the official said, adding that it is suspected that the minor was raped and subsequently strangulated to death.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem and a medical examination is being conducted to ascertain the cause of death,” he added.

The police said three to four suspects from the same village have been detained for questioning.

“All possible angles are being looked into for a thorough and impartial probe,” Additional SP Chandrashekhar said. PTI COR ABN NB