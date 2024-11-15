UP: Missing pandrol clip disrupts rail traffic on Shahjahanpur-Sarsawa section

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) Rail traffic on the Shahjahanpur-Sarsawa section in Uttar Pradesh was halted for nearly 30 minutes after a pandrol clip, used in holding together railway tracks and concrete sleepers, was found missing between the two stations, officials said on Friday.

On Thursday, a lineman discovered that a pandrol clip was missing on the Shahjahanpur-Sarsawa section, prompting Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers to rush to the scene, they said.

The clip was later found near pillar No. 199 between the two stations, officials said, adding that rail traffic resumed after the clip was placed back in its place.

"The RPF has registered a case against unknown individuals and launched an investigation to find out if the incident was a deliberate act of sabotage, or a mere mischief," Mandeep Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala division, said. PTI COR CDN ARI