UP: MLA alleges blackmail, FIR lodged

Mathura (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) An FIR has been registered on BJP MLA Puran Prakash's complaint alleging that a person who claimed to be from Delhi Police threatened to defame him if he did not pay Rs 50 lakh after he received an "obscene" video call from an unknown number, police said on Sunday.

The legislator, who represents Uttar Pradesh's Baldev constituency, filed the complaint at Mathura Kotwali on January 10, accusing unknown persons of attempting to extort money and tarnish his reputation.

According to the MLA, the incident occurred on January 7 when Prakash, a member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, was in Lucknow to attend an official meeting, police said.

Around 9:30 pm, he received a video call from an unknown number.When he answered the call, he saw a woman in an objectionable position. Realising something was amiss, he immediately disconnected the call, the police said citing the complaint.

The next day, after returning to Mathura, he received another call from someone claiming to be a senior officer from the Delhi Crime Branch. The caller alleged that a video involving him was being circulated on social media and demanded Rs 50 lakh to prevent further action and public defamation.

Following the threats, Prakash filed the complaint and an FIR was lodged under relevant sections of BNS including charges of criminal intimidation and extortion.

Mathura police station Station House Officer (SHO) Devpal Singh Pundir said that an investigation has been initiated to trace the culprits and their network.

“The legislator displayed remarkable composure and refused to succumb to the blackmailers’ demands. We are pursuing all leads and will ensure the accused are brought to justice,” Pundir said. PTI CORR ABN RT