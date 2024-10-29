UP MLA alleges illegal recovery by police from petty firecracker sellers, DM takes 'strict action'

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) A BJP MLA from Shahjahanpur district has complained to the district magistrate about illegal recovery by the local police from fireworks shopkeepers on Diwali, following which the administration claimed that it has taken strict action in the matter.

Advertisment

BJP MLA from Jalalabad assembly constituency Hari Prakash Verma has written a letter to District Magistrate (DM) Dharmendra Pratap Singh alleging that small shopkeepers doing retail sales are buying firecrackers from wholesale shopkeepers in the district.

The MLA further said the Special Operations Group (SOG) team and the local police monitor them and later raid their houses. They seize the firecrackers and make illegal recovery from the the small shopkeepers, he alleged.

Verma further said if small traders cannot sell firecrackers without licence, then wholesale traders should not give firecrackers to small shopkeepers for sale without licence.

Advertisment

Asked about this, the DM told PTI on Tuesday that he has received MLA Verma's letter and has taken strict action in this regard.

"Illegal recovery will not be allowed at any cost and I have given necessary instructions to the officials in this regard," Singh added.

The DM said he was personally monitoring this matter. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS