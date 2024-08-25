UP MLA gets threatening call on WhatsApp; man arrested

Shahjahanpur, Aug 25 (PTI) A man was arrested here for allegedly giving a threatening call on WhatsApp to BJP MLA from Meeranpur Katra constituency, police on Sunday said.

On August 19, MLA Veer Vikram Singh received a call from a person who threatened to kill him and his family, they said.

Police identified the caller as Arjun alias Chhote and took him into custody.

Arjun was booked in Section 170 (breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI.

An FIR was lodged in the matter at Jaitpur Police Station on Saturday, Singh's representative Jagbir said.