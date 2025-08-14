UP MLC demands renaming of Meerut's 'Islamabad' neighbourhood after 1857 freedom fighter

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) A demand to rename Meerut's Islamabad neighbourhood after 1857 freedom fighter Matadeen Valmiki was raised in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council during the discussion on the "Vision 2047" document on Thursday.

Speaking in the early hours of Thursday, Council member Dharmendra Bhardwaj said he hailed from Meerut, a city regarded as the cradle of India's First War of Independence and linked to revolutionary Mangal Pandey. He also noted Meerut's international reputation for manufacturing sports goods.

"But today, I want to ask the Congress government directly -- there is a locality there named Islamabad. I ask, if there was so much love for Pakistan, why was this large neighbourhood given the name Islamabad? Through the Chair, I request that its name be changed to honour Matadeen Valmiki," Bhardwaj said.

Matadeen Valmiki, born in Meerut, is remembered as a hero of the 1857 uprising. He worked at a British East India Company cartridge factory and played a key role in the events leading up to the revolt.

Islamabad is a settlement in Meerut's old city, falling under the Lisari Gate police station area, and is home to a predominantly Muslim population. Residents say the locality and its name date back many decades.

The Congress has been out of power in Uttar Pradesh for more than three-and-a-half decades now.