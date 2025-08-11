UP MLCs congratulate astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on 1st day of Monsoon Session

Lucknow, Aug 11 (PTI) On the first day of the Monsoon Session, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council members congratulated astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla for becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS).

BJP's Vijay Bahadur Pathak told PTI that June 26 has become a historic day for India's space endeavours as it was on this day that IAF test pilot Group Captain Shukla became the first Indian to set foot on the ISS.

"For this, he and other members of his team were unanimously congratulated by the House," he said.

Shukla and three other astronauts aboard the Dragon "Grace" capsule made a safe splashdown off the coast of San Diego in California on July 15, concluding a 22.5-hour return journey from the ISS.

Launched on June 25 aboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket, the crew docked with the ISS on June 26. Over an 18-day stay in orbit, Shukla completed more than 310 orbits and covered approximately 13 million kilometres.

He conducted seven microgravity experiments assigned by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), ranging from muscle regeneration and radiation effects to studies on algae, crop resilience and human physiology -- vital for India's upcoming Gaganyaan human-spaceflight mission.

A native of Lucknow, Shukla's success has stirred a wave of pride across India, especially in Uttar Pradesh and its capital, with his family, friends and commoners hailing the mission as a landmark moment in the country's space programme.