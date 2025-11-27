UP: Mobile shop owner dies days after immolation bid

Muzaffarnagar(UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A 22-year-old mobile shop owner, who had allegedly set himself on fire alleging police harassment, died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, officials said on Thursday.

Anas, a resident of Hasanpur Kala village, had allegedly attempted self-immolation on November 19. He died on Wednesday evening.

A purported video had surfaced on social media in which he claimed he was forced to take the extreme step due to harassment by local police personnel.

According to his family, the body will reach his native village on Thursday.

Following the complaint and the viral video, three police personnel -- Sub-Inspector Ram Avtar, Head Constable Bhupendra, and Constable Vikas -- were suspended for alleged negligence of duty.

The action was taken on the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar after a preliminary inquiry.

Further investigation into the case is underway.