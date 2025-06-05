UP: Mobile veterinary units sanctioned for injured wildlife in two divisions

Lucknow, Jun 5 (PTI) The Forest and Wildlife Department of Uttar Pradesh has approved the deployment of mobile veterinary units (MVUs) in Gorakhpur and Lucknow divisions to provide immediate medical assistance to injured birds and other wildlife.

This will help protect sarus cranes -- the state bird -- and other birds and animals in sanctuaries and forest divisions across the two regions, according to a statement.

The Uttar Pradesh Sarus Crane Conservation Committee has also recommended extending this facility to Kanpur and Meerut divisions.

The department is actively considering expanding MVU services to all divisions in the state for the timely treatment of injured animals.

To ensure prompt treatment and transportation of injured sarus cranes and other wild animals to veterinary hospitals, MVUs have been sanctioned for the forest divisions of Gorakhpur and Lucknow, it said.

Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Anuradha Vemuri said the demand for MVUs had been long pending.

Efforts are underway to extend these services to Kanpur, Meerut, and other divisions in the near future, she said.

The MVUs are equipped with modern medical tools and essential medicines to provide immediate first aid and transport injured wildlife to the nearest veterinary facility.

The vehicles are not only designed to assist injured sarus cranes but will also be capable of treating smaller wild animals, ensuring swift and efficient medical intervention.

The sarus crane, which is the official state bird of Uttar Pradesh, is found across nearly 59 districts. Natural disasters, poaching, and human activities often pose risks of injury or illness to these birds.