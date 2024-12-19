UP: Moradabad DC orders stringent checking for electricity theft across all religious places

Moradabad (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) Following reports of large-scale electricity theft during a post-violence checking drive in Sambhal, Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh on Thursday ordered a stringent checking for electricity theft across all religious places in the Moradabad division.

During a divisional review meeting, Singh expressed his displeasure and directed officials to ensure proper metre installation and prevent unauthorised electricity usage.

The meeting, held at the Divisional Commissioner’s Auditorium, saw participation from senior officials, including district magistrates from Bijnor, Rampur, Amroha, and Sambhal.

Singh expressed displeasure over the incidents of electricity theft and directed the officials of the Electricity Department to conduct checking campaigns regarding the installation and operation of electricity metres in temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches located in all the districts of the division.

Singh instructed officials to remove dilapidated electricity poles immediately and take strict legal action against offenders. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK