UP: Morning walkers hit by truck; 1 killed, 1 injured

Amethi (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) Two people on a morning walk on Saturday near Biasia village in the Amethi police station area were allegedly hit by a speeding truck, due to which one person died, while another was seriously injured, police said.

According to the police, the victims were identified as Kamlesh Singh (55) and Ramshankar Tiwari (50), residents of Naraini Maharajpur, Amethi. Both sustained serious injuries and were taken to the district hospital, where Singh was declared dead. Tiwari is currently undergoing treatment.

After the accident, the truck driver managed to escape along with the vehicle, officials said.

Amethi police station SHO Ravi Singh said that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, and efforts are on to trace the truck using CCTV cameras.