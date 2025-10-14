UP: Mosque built illegally on public land demolished near Shri Kalki Dham in Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A mosque built illegally on public land near the under-construction Shri Kalki Dham temple was demolished in this district, officials said.

The action was carried out at Ainchaura Kamboh village in the Sambhal tehsil area, where the mosque, known locally as 'Chhoti Masjid', stood on a portion of land meant for a public park along Saidangli-Manauta road, they said.

According to officials, the demolition followed a report by a local revenue officer (lekhpal) which confirmed that the mosque had been constructed on 262 square metres (nearly 3,000 sq ft) of public land out of a total one-hectare plot meant for the park.

Heavy police deployment was made to maintain law and order in the area as the district administration and revenue department team carried out the demolition, the officials said.

"The land was registered for a public park. Around 262 square metres had been encroached upon for the construction of a mosque building. The lekhpal submitted a report on June 11, after which the Tehsildar's court issued an eviction order on September 24," Deputy Tehsildar Deepak Jurel said.

"Today, in compliance with that order, the illegal structure has been completely removed," Jurel told reporters.

Circle Officer (CO) of Asmoli, Kuldeep Singh, said adequate police force was deployed at the site and the demolition was carried out peacefully. PTI COR KIS KVK KVK