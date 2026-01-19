UP: Mosque built on land designated as graveyard; case against management committee

Sambhal (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against seven members of a mosque management committee in the Sambhal district, following a complaint alleging that a mosque was constructed on land designated as a graveyard. The complaint, lodged on Sunday, alleges that a mosque was built on graveyard land and that the committee presented false evidence to the Central Waqf Board, concealing the fact that the land was designated as a graveyard, to have the property declared a Waqf.

Khabar Hussain, the Lekhpal of Sambhal tehsil, said that during a survey of plot number 409 in Kaserua village, which is recorded as graveyard land in the revenue records, it was discovered that a mosque had been built on part of this land.

The documents submitted by the mosque committee indicated that the mosque was registered with the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Board on June 19, 2023.

However, the committee allegedly presented false information to the Sunni Central Waqf Board, omitting details about the land's designation as a cemetery, the complaint read, adding that if this information had been disclosed, the registration with the Waqf Board would not have been granted.

Additionally, the complaint alleges that by encroaching on land intended for graveyard purposes, the committee has caused damage to property owned by the village council.

Consequently, a case has been registered against seven members of the mosque committee at the Nakhasa police station.

Nakhasa police station SHO Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan said that based on the complaint filed by Hussain, a report has been registered against Zakir Hussain, Taslim, Bhure Ali, Sharfuddin, Dil Sharif, Mohbad Ali and Nanhe under Section 329(3) (criminal trespass and house-trespass) of the BNS and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. PTI COR NAV MPL MPL