UP: Mosque cleric arrested for threatening police inspector in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A moazzin (cleric) of a mosque here was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening a police inspector after a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media, police said.

Circle Officer Siddharth Mishra said the accused, Mohammad Irfan, was booked for obstructing and threatening a public servant.

"We registered a case and arrested him after a video came to light in which Irfan is seen issuing threats to the police inspector in charge of the Kachchi Sadak outpost," Mishra told reporters.

In the purported video, Irfan is heard making abusive remarks and threatening the inspector.

The accused, however, alleged that the police officer had earlier beaten and abused him during the removal of loudspeakers from the mosque in Mehmoodnagar area under the Civil Lines police station.

According to police, Inspector Vinod Choudhary had visited the mosque two days ago to remove additional loudspeakers.

Irfan claimed he was assaulted when he told the officer that the mosque had permission for one loudspeaker. A delegation had later met the senior superintendent of police demanding action against the inspector for alleged misconduct.

However, after the video surfaced online on Thursday, police initiated action and arrested him, officials added.