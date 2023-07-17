UP: Mother and daughter killed in road accident in Bareilly, father hospitalised

Bareilly (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman and her 18-month-old daughter died, while her husband was injured on Monday when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding tractor-trolley from behind, police said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said that Harishankar (28), his wife Chameli Devi and daughter Saumya were returning to their home in Shahjahanpur from Uttarakhand's Rudrapur Monday morning. Around 8 am, a speeding tractor-trolley hit them from behind in Baheri Police Station area here, he said.

The mother and daughter died on the spot, while Harishankar sustained injuries and has been hospitalised, the officer said.

The driver of the tractor-trolley has fled from the spot, police said, adding that the tractor-trolley has been seized. Police added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY