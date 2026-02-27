UP: Mother, daughter die after consuming poison in Lakhimpur Kheri, another daughter critical

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman and her teenage daughter died, while her another daughter is battling for life, after the three of them consumed poison in an alleged suicide bid here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Kakori village in Mailani area.

The deceased were identified as Phool Kumari (50) and her younger daughter Nimisha (19). Her elder daughter Kanchan (24) has been admitted to the district hospital where her condition was stated to be critical, police said.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg said, "The mother and one daughter died after consuming a poisonous substance. The third victim was rushed to the district hospital. Her condition is critical." Preliminary investigation has suggested that they took the extreme step as they were depressed over a recent death in the family, Garg said. PTI COR KIS RUK RUK