UP: Mother, daughter found hanging in Budaun

Budaun (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A woman and her daughter were found hanging in their house in a village here , police said on Tuesday.

Bodies of Kusum (52) and her daughter Mauni (20) were found on Monday night at their house in Barmai Bujurg Bilsi village, they said. Police has sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Police said that the woman lived in the village with her daughter. Kusum's son had fled with a girl three days ago and an FIR was lodged in the matter at Bilsi police station, they said.

A detailed probe in the matter is underway.