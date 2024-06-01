UP: Mother-son duo among 5 killed in road accident in Firozabad

Firozabad (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) Five people, including a 5-year-old boy, were killed here on Saturday after a Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus collided with the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in, police said.

Six people, also travelling in the auto-rickshaw, were injured in the accident, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said three people -- Sapna (30), Anil (28), Kartik (5) -- died on the spot when the UPSRTC rammed into their auto-rickshaw.

Two other passengers -- Kartik's mother Renu (26) and auto driver Monu (22) -- died in the hospital, Mishra said.

The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital and the bus driver was detained, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.