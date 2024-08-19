UP: Mother-son duo killed in road accident in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) A mother-son duo were killed after the bike they were travelling on was hit by a Uttarakhand Roadways bus on Monday, police said.

The victims were identified as Lokendra (19) and his mother Jaggu Devi (50), they said.

The incident occurred near the Gauspur intersection of Kotwali Dehat police station area when the Uttarakhand Roadways bus hit the motorcycle, killing Devi and her son on the spot, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural Area) Ram Araj said.

After the incident, a car coming from behind lost control and overturned. However, people sitting in it are safe, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the police seized the bus, he said.

A case was registered against the driver who fled, he added.