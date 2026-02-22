UP: Mother, son killed after vehicle hit their two wheeler in Hathras

Hathras (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) A mother and son riding a scooter were killed after an unknown vehicle hit them from behind on the Aligarh-Agra National Highway in the Hathras Gate area on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Hathras Gate Inspector (Crime) Aditya Shankar Tiwari said Sonu, 30, a resident of Prakash Nagar Rambagh in Agra, was taking his mother, Munni Begum, 55, who was suffering from paralysis, to Vidhaipur village in Aligarh to get her medicine, when an unknown vehicle hit them from behind near the Hatisa bridge and fled.

The accident left the mother and son severely injured and covered in blood. The duo was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead, Tiwari added.

He said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.