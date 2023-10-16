UP: Motorcyclist injured, sister dies in accident in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) A man riding a motorcycle was injured and his sister died, when a tractor trolley carrying devotees collided head on with the two-wheeler on the Delhi-Yamunotri Highway here, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said Moheen (24), a resident of village Ghanakhedi of Dehat Kotwali police station area, was returning from village Tajpura under Behat police station along with his sister Rahmani (21) late on Sunday evening.

Jain said police reached the spot on receiving information about the incident and took both of them to the primary health centre, where Rahmani died during treatment, while Moheen is undergoing treatment.

The SP (rural) also said the victim's family refused to take any kind of legal action and the body was handed over to them.