UP moved from darkness to light under BJP rule: Adityanath to Indian community in Japan

Lucknow, Feb 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attacked the previous Samajwadi Party regime, alleging that the state was deliberately kept "in darkness" before 2017, and said his government transformed it by improving law and order, infrastructure and investment climate.

Adityanath made the remarks while addressing the Indian community in Tokyo during his visit to Japan, according to a government statement issued here.

"Earlier, there were no proper roads and electricity supply was erratic in Uttar Pradesh. Those who were used to functioning in darkness did not like light. When the tendency was of dacoity, the state too was kept in darkness," he said, in an apparent reference to the previous Samajwadi Party government.

"Can dacoity take place in broad daylight? If the tendency is to commit dacoity, it can only happen in darkness. We decided that if Uttar Pradesh has to be freed from fear and corruption, it must be brought into the light. We are children of the sun and we need sunlight," he said, attacking the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led regime.

The BJP-led NDA stormed to power in 2017 and returned for a second term with a thumping majority, a mandate widely attributed to improved law and order and development initiatives under Adityanath's first term.

The chief minister said that earlier the state was known for curfews, riots and power shortages, but now it is identified with festivals and development.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh is known for Deepotsav, Mahakumbh and global investment, not for riots and curfews," he said, adding that the government had ensured better connectivity, improved power supply and strengthened law and order.

He said investors from across the world are now investing in sectors such as semiconductors, data centres, artificial intelligence, green hydrogen, logistics parks and international airports in the state, which was "unthinkable" earlier.

Referring to cultural initiatives, he said grand celebrations such as Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Dev Deepawali in Kashi and Rangotsav in Mathura-Vrindavan symbolised a positive transformation in the state.

Adityanath said more than 66 crore devotees attended the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj last year and that over 156 crore tourists visited Uttar Pradesh in a year, reflecting growing global interest in the state.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Holi, he urged the Indian diaspora in Japan to contribute to the development of both countries.

"Wherever people of Indian origin face difficulties in the world, India stands with them," he said, adding that about 55,000 members of the Indian community reside in Japan.

The chief minister also highlighted India's cultural and spiritual traditions, saying the country's strength lies in guiding the world on the path of friendship and compassion, not domination.

