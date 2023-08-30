UP: Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangla Yojana amount raised by Rs 10,000 for each beneficiary

Lucknow, Aug 30 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced to increase the amount given to beneficiaries under the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangla Yojana' from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, according to a government statement.

He said that currently Rs 15,000 is given to beneficiaries in six phases under the scheme.

"The double-engine government is going to increase the amount of the Kanya Sumangala scheme from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 from financial year 2024-2025," he told a group of beneficiaries, according to the official release issued here.

"This will make it easier for the daughters of the state to fulfil their dreams and become self-reliant along with being educated," he said.

The chief minister stated that today 16.24 lakh daughters in the state are benefiting from this scheme.

"Starting next year, as soon as a daughter is born, an amount of Rs 5,000 will be transferred to her parents' account. When she turns one year old, Rs 2,000 will be transferred; when she enters the first grade, Rs 3,000; on entering the sixth grade, Rs 3,000; on entering the ninth grade, Rs 5,000; and if she pursues a graduate, diploma, or certificate course, then an amount of Rs 7,000 will be transferred to her account,” he said.

Some beneficiaries of the scheme tied 'rakhi' to the chief minister and applied the traditional 'tilak' on his forehead. In return, he presented them gifts and assured them of continued protection.

During the program, the chief minister transferred Rs 5.82 crore to the accounts of 29,523 beneficiaries. He also distributed cheques to 10 beneficiary girls and their parents, the release added. PTI SAB MNK MNK TIR TIR