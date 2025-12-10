UP mulls biometric database, hi-tech profiling for illegal immigrants to prevent re-entry

Lucknow, Dec 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is working on an action plan to identify, profile and eventually deport illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals, with a proposal to create a detailed biometric database and a nationwide 'negative list' to prevent their re-entry, a senior state government official said.

The proposed framework, still at the planning stage, envisages the use of high-end technology such as facial recognition, fingerprint mapping and advanced document-scanning systems to verify identity claims and trace how long-suspected infiltrators have been living in the state, the official told PTI.

"As part of the larger verification drive, the idea is to prepare a comprehensive profile of those found to be living illegally. This will include biometrics and verification of all documents. However, the modalities are still being finalised," the official said.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently issued directions for an intensive verification drive to identify and send back illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

According to the official, the government is considering maintaining a 'negative list' of confirmed illegal immigrants, which may be shared with other states and central agencies to ensure such individuals are unable to re-enter Uttar Pradesh or any other part of the country using forged or recycled identity documents.

There is also a proposal to subject all suspected fake identity cards -- including Aadhaar-linked records -- to high-tech scanning and cross-verification with existing databases to identify forged documentation and dismantle the networks involved in preparing such documents, the official said.

"The emphasis is not only on identifying illegal immigrants but also on fixing accountability and taking strict action against those who help them obtain forged documents," the official said.

Sources indicated that detention centres for housing illegal immigrants awaiting deportation are also likely to have enhanced security mechanisms.

However, officials stressed that decisions related to infrastructure, locations and timelines will depend on coordination with the district administrations and central authorities.

The developments follow a recent directive by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who called for an intensive, statewide verification drive to identify and deport illegal immigrants, particularly those suspected to have entered India unlawfully from Bangladesh or Myanmar.

The drive involves coordinated efforts by the police, local administration and intelligence agencies.

Officials said the proposed Uttar Pradesh model, once finalised, could serve as a reference framework for similar anti-infiltration efforts in other states.

"The intention is to ensure that no illegal immigrant settles here again by exploiting the loopholes in identity systems," the official said.

At the same time, the government maintains that the exercise will follow legal procedures and due verification.

"The planning is focused on strengthening systems; implementation will move ahead only after all legal and administrative aspects are addressed," the official said. PTI KIS ARI