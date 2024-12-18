UP: Murder case accused with Rs 1 lakh bounty on head held in Meerut

Noida (UP) Dec 18 (PTI) A criminal who had been absconding in a murder case and had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head was arrested by the Noida unit of the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police, an officer said on Wednesday.

Manpreet Singh, alias Sunny, was arrested from Meerut on Tuesday night, STF Noida unit Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Mishra said.

He was the main accused in the murder of Tirath Singh in the Hastinapur police station area of Meerut district on January 6 this year, Mishra said, adding that a reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced for his capture.

Singh had killed Tirath Singh due to a rivalry during the gram panchayat elections.

"Manpreet Singh has 25 cases registered against him under various sections, including theft, robbery and murder, of which 20 cases are registered in various police stations in Delhi," Mishra said.

A pistol and seven cartridges have been recovered from him, he added. NSD ARD ARD