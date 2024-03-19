UP: Murder case lodged against police team in connection with death of man wanted under NDPS Act

Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) A murder case has been lodged against a police team, including two unnamed women constables, in connection with the death of a man wanted under the NDPS Act, officials on Tuesday said.

Advertisment

One Ajay Singh, a resident of Lakhara village of Sangipur area of Pratapgarh, was wanted in a case registered in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar police station in connection with drug smuggling.

A STF team from Lucknow had come here on Sunday and was taking Ajay Singh in custody from his house when on the way he suddenly fell ill and was admitted to a local hospital in Lalganj, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said.

He was later referred to the Medical College where the doctors declared him dead, Rai said, adding the post-mortem of the deceased has been sone.

The police have registered a case of murder against policemen, including two unknown female constables, on the complaint of the deceased's daughter Jhanvi and investigations have begun into the matter, Rai said.

The deceased's daughter has alleged that he died because of beating and torture, he added. PTI COR SAB AS AS