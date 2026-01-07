UP: Mutilated body of missing girl found in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) The mutilated body of a three-year-old girl who had gone missing from her home was found in a field here on Wednesday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Deepak Singh said the child, identified as Himani, a resident of Bhainsa village under the Shivala Kala area, had gone missing from her home on Tuesday afternoon.

Her body was recovered from a wheat field located about one kilometre from her house, he said.

Police and forest department officials, who reached the spot after receiving information, suspect that the child may have been attacked by a wild animal.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death," the CO said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR CDN APL APL