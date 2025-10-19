UP: Mutilated body of missing man found in Saharanpur

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) The mutilated body of a car driver who went missing from Muzaffarnagar district on October 7 was found in Saharanpur, while his vehicle was recovered around 70 km away in Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (CO) Ravi Shankar said 22-year-old Shoaib was a resident of Khudda village in the Chhapar area of Muzaffarnagar.

His body was found in Biharigarh in Saharanpur district, while his car was recovered three days ago in Shamli district.

The driver had taken his car on a booking to Deoband from his village on October 7, they said.

According to the police, the body has been sent for a postmortem.