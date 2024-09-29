UP: Muzaffarnagar lekhpal suspended for issuing incorrect caste certificate

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A lekhpal has been suspended for allegedly issuing an incorrect caste certificate, an official said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Sanjay Chauhan, lekhpal of Jaula village, police said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Budhana Rajkumar told reporters here on Sunday that on the directive of District Magistrate Umesh Mishra, lekhpal Chauhan was suspended for issuing an incorrect caste certificate.

He said that adverse entry against the tehsildar of Budhana has also been ordered.