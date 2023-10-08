UP: Nagar Panchayat Chairman booked for issuing threats to school principal in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) Baansdih Nagar Panchayat Chairman has been booked for allegedly issuing life threats to the principal of a government school, police said here on Sunday.

The FIR was registered on Saturday on a complaint of Sheela Singh, the principal of Composite Kanya Primary School, against Sunil Kumar Singh, the Nagar Panchyat Chairman at Bansdih police station.

On October 4, Sunil Kumar came to the school and sat on her chair, the principal alleged in the FIR, and added that he issued life threats to her and used objectionable language.

Bansdih SHO Yogendra Singh said that police has lodged an FIR and are probing the matter. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY