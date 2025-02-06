UP: Nagar panchayat head, others booked in extortion case in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) A case has been registered against the nagar panchayat chairman of Senthal and others on charges of extortion and issuing death threats, police said on Thursday.

A case was filed at Hafizganj Police Station on Wednesday against Senthal Nagar Panchayat Chairman Kamber Ejaz alias Shanu, Qamar and Tabish and 4-5 unknown persons, SHO Pawan Singh said.

The complainant alleged that Shanu has illegally occupied fields belonging to him and demanded Rs 5 lakh as extortion money for their return and also threaten to kill him, the SHO said.

Shanu, who won the Nagar Panchayat Senthal election on a Samajwadi Party ticket, is accused of using his influence to intimidate and threaten individuals, the police said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR CDN NB