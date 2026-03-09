UP: Naib subedar dies in collision between army vehicle, poultry truck

Jhansi (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) A 46-year-old Naib Subedar died in a head-on collision between an Army vehicle and a pick-up poultry truck in the Babina area of Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Monday, police said.

Babina SHO Vinay Kumar Sahu said the accident took place around 6 am.

Pradeep Singh Rana, a military vehicle driver of 219 MED Division, lodged a report at the Babina police station alleging that when he was going towards the division with his military vehicle, a pick-up vehicle coming from the opposite side collided head-on with their military vehicle.

Naib Subedar Harkesh Yadav, a native of Ghazipur, got seriously injured in the accident. He was immediately taken to the Army Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Sahu said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and the pick-up truck driver Ravindra has been detained and is being interrogated.

A case has also been registered against the pick-up truck driver, the police said.