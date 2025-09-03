UP: Naib Tehsildar critical after shooting himself

Bijnor (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A Naib Tehsildar posted in Bijnor allegedly shot himself at his government residence on Wednesday morning and is in serious condition, the police said.

Rajkumar, who was posted in Sadar Tehsil, locked himself inside a room at his official residence and allegedly shot himself, SP Abhishek Jha said.

His family members broke the door open after 15-20 minutes and rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

A pistol was recovered from the room, the police said, adding that a thorough investigation into the incident is underway.