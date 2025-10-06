UP: Naked body bearing injuries found in Balrampur forest; probe launched

Balrampur (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A 38-year-old man's naked body was found in a forest of Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district bearing injuries, police said on Monday.

The body of Ram Varman, a local, was discovered in a forest under the Sadullahnagar Police Station jurisdiction with injuries to his neck and private parts, indicating possible assault, they said.

"He had left home on Sunday evening, and his body was found a day later," Circle Officer (Utraula) Raghvendra Pratap Singh said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem.

"A case has been registered on the complaint of the deceased's family, and an investigation is underway. The case will be solved soon," Singh said. PTI COR KIS SMV VN VN