UP: Narcotics Bureau sacks inspector, suspends two others after CBI raid

Lucknow, Aug 27 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Narcotics on Wednesday dismissed an inspector and suspended two others within 24 hours of a CBI raid at its Lucknow office in an alleged bribery case.

According to reliable sources, the swift action followed the arrests of the three men -- Inspectors Mahipal Singh and Ravi Ranjan, and nursing home owner Gayasuddin Ahmad -- by the CBI on Tuesday.

The agency had claimed to have seized Rs 10 lakh in unaccounted cash during the operation.

The CBN has also initiated an internal probe to identify any further irregularities in the department, PTI learnt.

The case was registered after the CBI received information that the inspectors had allegedly threatened Ahmad with a false case involving a restricted drug and were extorting money from him.

"During the course of subsequent proceedings, Rs 10 lakh paid as a bribe by the owner of a private nursing home to the accused officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics has been recovered," a CBI spokesperson said earlier.

Mahipal Singh was dismissed on Wednesday, while Ravi Ranjan and Adarsh were suspended from duty. All three were posted as inspectors with the Bureau in Lucknow . PTI KIS RT RT